wrestling / News

Drew Gulak Selects Tony Nese as Final Pick for Captain’s Challenge, Bayley Wants in the Match

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley Fastlane

– Drew Gulak completed his team picks for his Captain’s Challenge match for this week’s 205 Live. Gulak’s final pick for his team that he announced today was Tony Nese. As previously reported, Oney Lorcan’s final pick for his own team was Isaiah Swerve Scott. You can check out their tweets below. Later on, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley campaigned to be put on Lorcan’s team. Bayley wrote on Twitter to Lorcan, “Put me on your team. I got this bruise in a fight, and I will not let you down, plus I have a tattoo, so I can handle pain.”

Lorcan later responded, “Vince McMahon said I can only have a 5-person team, and I’m all filled up, but you wanna be our mascot?” Bayley then replied back, “Okay, thank you. I understand I am already a mascot every Tuesday night. Haven’t you noticed me backstage? Probably not, but thank you for the opportunity.” You can check out that exchange below.

The 10-man tag team match is set for 205 Live on Tuesday night. Here are the final team ‘s for Gulak and Lorcan:

Team Gulak: Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and Tony Nese

Team Lorcan: Oney Lorcan, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah Scott

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Drew Gulak, Oney Lorcan, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading