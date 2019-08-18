Drew Gulak Selects Tony Nese as Final Pick for Captain’s Challenge, Bayley Wants in the Match

– Drew Gulak completed his team picks for his Captain’s Challenge match for this week’s 205 Live. Gulak’s final pick for his team that he announced today was Tony Nese. As previously reported, Oney Lorcan’s final pick for his own team was Isaiah Swerve Scott. You can check out their tweets below. Later on, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley campaigned to be put on Lorcan’s team. Bayley wrote on Twitter to Lorcan, “Put me on your team. I got this bruise in a fight, and I will not let you down, plus I have a tattoo, so I can handle pain.”

Lorcan later responded, “Vince McMahon said I can only have a 5-person team, and I’m all filled up, but you wanna be our mascot?” Bayley then replied back, “Okay, thank you. I understand I am already a mascot every Tuesday night. Haven’t you noticed me backstage? Probably not, but thank you for the opportunity.” You can check out that exchange below.

The 10-man tag team match is set for 205 Live on Tuesday night. Here are the final team ‘s for Gulak and Lorcan:

Team Gulak: Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and Tony Nese

Team Lorcan: Oney Lorcan, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah Scott

MY FINAL PICK FOR MY TEAM IS ISAIAH SWERVE SCOTT BECAUSE OF HIS PAST MATCH WITH GULAK ON 205 LIVE AND HE MIGHT WANT ANOTHER CRACK AT GULAK AND THIS IS A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR THAT AND I ASKED DANNY BURCH IF HE COULD BE ON MY TEAM THIS TUESDAY BUT HES GOTTA TAKE HIS DOG TO THE VET — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019

TONY IS TOO GOOD TO JOIN A TOTAL SCUMBAG LIKE YOU — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019

PUT ME ON YOUR TEAM I GOT THIS BRUISE IN A FIGHT AND I WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN PLUS I HAVE A TATTOO SO I CAN HANDLE PAIN pic.twitter.com/rlpDqqqxm5 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 18, 2019

VINCE MCMAHON SAID I CAN ONLY HAVE A 5 PERSON TEAM AND IM ALL FILLED UP BUT YOU WANNA BE OUR MASCOT — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019