Drew Gulak Says He’s Out Due to Injury After Smackdown Attack

Drew Gulak says he’s injured following the attack by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s Smackdown. Gulak took to Twitter to say that after the three attacked him following Corbin’s win on Friday he’s “out due to injury but I’m also missing out on what would have been my first Money in the Bank match.” Gulak went on to tell Daniel Bryan to “Give ’em hell” as Bryan faces Corbin one-on-one this coming Friday.

It’s not clear whether this is a storyline exit for Gulak due an injury or just him selling the attack.