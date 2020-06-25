WWE News: Drew Gulak Promises That Lightning Will Strike Twice Against AJ Styles, Stock Down

– Drew Gulak is ready to face AJ Styles this week on Smackdown and says that he’ll repeat his winning ways. Gulak released a promo in which he references a WWE.com article asking if “lightning will strike twice” for the challenger against Styles. You can see his responmse to the article and message to AJ below:

Will lightning strike twice for Drew Gulak when he faces @AJStylesOrg for the #ICTitle on #SmackDown? 🪁 pic.twitter.com/GVfRSyEXfL — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 25, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.02 on Thuesday, down $0.83 (1.89%) from the previous closing price. As of this writing it’s down an additional $0.48 (1.12%) to $42.54. The market as a whole was up 1.18% on the day.