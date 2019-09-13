Drew Gulak Responds to Triple H’s Comments on 205 Live Moving Toward NXT

– Drew Gulak had some thoughts about Triple H’s recent comments about 205 Live moving more toward being under the NXT umbrella. After The Game said in an interview that we’ll “begin to see [205 Live] move more towards the NXT banner and the talent there,” Gulak took to his Twitter account to say that he’s “the law.”

Gulak is the WWE Cruiserweight Champion and is set to defend that title against Humberto Carillo and Lince Dorado this weekend at Clash of Champions.