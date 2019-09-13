wrestling / News
Drew Gulak Responds to Triple H’s Comments on 205 Live Moving Toward NXT
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Drew Gulak had some thoughts about Triple H’s recent comments about 205 Live moving more toward being under the NXT umbrella. After The Game said in an interview that we’ll “begin to see [205 Live] move more towards the NXT banner and the talent there,” Gulak took to his Twitter account to say that he’s “the law.”
Gulak is the WWE Cruiserweight Champion and is set to defend that title against Humberto Carillo and Lince Dorado this weekend at Clash of Champions.
be mislead. change is the rule, i am the law. i am limbo. @WWENXT weekly on @USA_Network starting Wednesday Sept. 18th at 8/7c! @FullSail, @WWE205Live, @TripleH: pic.twitter.com/fwA3IvBP2n
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 12, 2019
