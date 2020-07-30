Drew Gulak Says He Suffered Minor Internal Injuries During Last Week’s Smackdown, Sends Message to AJ Styles

– Earlier this week, Drew Gulak shared a video on his Twitter account, commenting on suffering “minor internal injuries” during his Fatal 4-Way match that took place last Friday on Smackdown, with the winner earning a shot at AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title. Gulak discussed the match and also had a message for the current champion, AJ Styles. You can check out the clip and read some of Gulak’s comments on the matchup below:

“Hey, Drew Gulak just checking in here. Last time I was on SmackDown, I suffered some very minor internal injuries in my fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contendership. Took a head scissor to the floor, was coughing up a little bit of blood. But it’s okay. I was able to get back in it, I came very close to winning if it wasn’t for Shorty G, Chad Gable as I still call him, throwing me over the top rope like as if it was the Royal Rumble. Luckily, I had the good sense to grab the top rope for safety. That’s what the ropes are there for. They’re there for safety, or else it could’ve been very bad. So, I live to fight another day. I am very bummed that I do not get to face AJ Styles this week on SmackDown.”

“AJ, the last time I actually watched you compete, Matt Riddle took it to ya, and you did something so surprising. You put your hand out as a sign of respect for a handshake after the match. And that’s surprising to me because every time that you and I’ve faced, whether you’ve won or I beat you, you have run your mouth and talked about how I don’t belong in WWE. How everything I’ve done is just a fluke. And man, that pisses me off so much. I carry myself with a lot of pride, whether I’m coaching or I’m competing, I try to act as how I would want a role model to act. And to just stand back and let King Corbin beat up Matt and hightail it to the back, that’s not what a leader does, man. That is not what a leader does.”

“So, the next time we face, I’m not just going to think about beating you. I’m going to be thinking about beating you up, and I hope it’s soon. I really do hope it’s soon. So other than that, I am, as of now, cleared to compete. I trained all week. I social distanced. I stayed safe. To everyone else out there, thank you very much. I appreciate you. Hold fast to your grit.”