Joey Ryan, Sean Waltman, Janela, More React to Grew Gulak’s WWE Contract Expiring

May 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Following the news that Drew Gulak’s WWE contract has expired and he is now a free agent, Joey Ryan, Joey Janela, Sean Waltman, and Chuck Taylor all took to Twitter to react to the news. Taylor shared a photo of Gulak with AEW star Orange Cassidy.

