Joey Ryan, Sean Waltman, Janela, More React to Grew Gulak’s WWE Contract Expiring
Following the news that Drew Gulak’s WWE contract has expired and he is now a free agent, Joey Ryan, Joey Janela, Sean Waltman, and Chuck Taylor all took to Twitter to react to the news. Taylor shared a photo of Gulak with AEW star Orange Cassidy.
I’m immediately booking @DrewGulak for @BarWrestling shows that don’t exist yet. https://t.co/OSRA8hTvd5
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 17, 2020
If it wasn’t for @DrewGulak there’d be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling… looking forward to see what he does after this corona bullshit….
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020
Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I'm a big fan of that guy.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 17, 2020
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) May 17, 2020
