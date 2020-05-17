Joey Ryan, Sean Waltman, Janela, More React to Grew Gulak’s WWE Contract Expiring

Following the news that Drew Gulak’s WWE contract has expired and he is now a free agent, Joey Ryan, Joey Janela, Sean Waltman, and Chuck Taylor all took to Twitter to react to the news. Taylor shared a photo of Gulak with AEW star Orange Cassidy.

If it wasn’t for @DrewGulak there’d be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling… looking forward to see what he does after this corona bullshit…. — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020