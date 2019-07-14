Drew Gulak On His Surreal Saudi Arabia and CW Title Win Experiences, Learning to Wrestle

– Drew Gulak spoke with WDEL for a new interview promoting the weekend shows and discussing his Cruiserweight Championship win, plus more. Highlights are below:

On his biggest surprise when he started training to wrestle: “A lot of people say they’re surprised how much it actually hurts when they get in the ring. I don’t know if I was surprised because I had been so close for a length of time, but it was such a welcoming challenge to me. I absolutely love what I do, and I’m fortunate I’m still healthy and get to do it at the level I get to do it. As I got into training, the opportunities that presented themselves that was more surprising, how far I could take my career. It’s lead me to become the WWE Cruiserweight Champion.”

On what it feels like to take a bump: “The thing I was told when I was learning how to fall and protect ourselves inside the ring, but still compete, the harder you hit the mat, the more it will hit back. You’re supposed to hit the mat with a high velocity. Crashing down, you’re basically throwing your full body weight onto a hard surface. There might be a little suspension from the ring ropes, if you’re lucky, not all rings have that. If you don’t get your hips up, or tuck your chin, you’re going to ding your hips or your head, and that’s not a good sensation at all. You can get seriously hurt anytime you fall in the ring. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone, unless you’re trying to go through the proper training channels.”

On the biggest crowd he’s ever performed in front of: “At this point, I’d say last year at the Greatest Royal Rumble at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

On the smallest crowd he’s ever performed in front of: “I’ve performed in front of one person. The bumps still hurt all the same.”

On his experience in Saudi Arabia: “It was surreal. It was a long trip to get there, and you’re outside in the desert all of a sudden. You’re whisked into this snazzy hotel in Jetta, which is a beautiful city on the Red Sea. The next thing you know you’re in the stadium. It was one of those trips that was two days, but felt like a week because of how much you were moving around. The audience was cool, they have a lot of wrestling fans in Saudi Arabia, and that was awesome to see them get excited to see so many superstars they grew up watching that they rarely get a chance to see. It’s supposed to be the start of a 10-year relationship with the WWE and helping their culture evolve, which is an incredible thing to witness from a sociological perspective, I never thought I’d be having these experiences, but the WWE is a really neat company, but the things I’ve gotten to do are mindblowing, and I’m very grateful for them.”

On what he thinks of just before he steps through the curtain: “Lately, I’ve been thinking about a lot of the people who aren’t around anymore who helped me get to where I am. You’re in a tight bubble with a lot of people, some people are just not going to be around. I have a lot of great memories of guys like Larry Sweeney who I knew growing up in the wrestling business and was super talented and taken from us too quickly. There’s a photographer, Lyle C. Williams, if you ever saw photos of an independant wrestling show in magazines which were big before the internet took off, that’s how a lot of guys got popularity in Combat Zone Wrestling, it was his pictures. There’s a memorial show for him on Friday, so it will be nice to see some friends and pay respect to his family.”

On winning the Cruiserweight Championship: “It was a surreal moment. That’s a title with a lot of legacy. What it means to be a cruiserweight wrestler, I feel like it’s been overlooked in recent years, for whatever reason. When the Cruiserweight Classic was happening in 2016, that was a big break for those of us who are journeyman wrestling. You never expect to a shot at the big corporation, you were told to be 6’4″, or have a certain look on your face. There were only a couple of guys back in the day like Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Sean Waltman, those were the guys, and there were few of them. They were the guys I looked to them, because I saw myself in them. To me, if you’re labelled a cruiserweight in that division, that’s the kind of attitude you represent. For me going forward, I’m thinking about who is going to wind up being a professional wrestler and is watching me now. That’s something I take very seriuosly and I hold high amount of respect.”