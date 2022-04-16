Drew Gulak Takes Joins Broadcast Team WWE SmackDown, Assaulted by Charlotte Flair (Pics, Video)

– It appears former WWE Cruiserweight and 24/7 champion Drew Gulak began his new role with the company as part of the SmackDown broadcast team for last night’s show. He interviewed Madcap Moss, and later in the show, he interrupted a meeting between Charlotte Flair and Adam Pearce. Charlotte Flair then asked to be interviewed by Gulak in the ring later on.

During the interview, Charlotte Flair attacked Gulak and put him in the Figure Eight and yelled at him to say that he quits. Gulak then writhed in pain and yelled “I Quit” until the ringside officials broke things up.

After the attack, Drew Gulak tried to get some feedback and medical attention backstage. You can see some images and video clips of Gulak in his new role on SmackDown below: