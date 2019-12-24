wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew Gulak Takes Shots At Last Night’s 24/7 Title Segments, WWE Looks At Chaotic Christmas Moments, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
December 24, 2019 | Posted by
– During last night’s episode of RAW, the WWE 24/7 championship changed hands multiple times, with Akira Tozawa and Santa Claus both becoming first-time champions. In a post on Twitter, Drew Gulak mocked the segments and R-Truth.
He wrote: “Congratulations on your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas”
Congratulations on your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas https://t.co/IlKwpqxstF
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 24, 2019
– WWE has released a new video which looks at chaotic Christmas moments from the past.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Kassius Ohno (40) and Ricky Knight (66).
