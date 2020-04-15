Drew Gulak Set to Appear on Tomorrow’s After the Bell, Gulak Comments

Drew Gulak is the scheduled guest for tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE announced on Wednesday that Gulak will be the guest on this week’s episode, which releases tomorrow. Following WWE’s spate of releases, Gulak himself took to Twitter to comment and noted:

I was very excited to have this chat yesterday with @WWEGraves. Today I’m in a different headspace considering what’s been going on but I hope if anything you will be able to find some insight and a little solace in my story on #AfterTheBell.