Drew Gulak Wants to See Brock Lesnar Drop in Weight and Join 205 Live, Doesn’t See Any Worthy Contenders on 205 Live Roster

– WWE Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak recently spoke to the international sports media (via SportBible), and he discussed wanting to take on Brock Lesnar at cruiserweight if he can make the cut to 205 pounds. Below are some highlights.

Drew Gulak on wanting to face Brock Lesnar on 205 Live: “I’d like to see Brock Lesnar cut a load of weight and join 205 Live because I think it would be cool to see. Then we could really see what he’s made of.”

Gulak on Abraham Lincoln being his dream opponent: “One opponent for a dream match ever? I’d probably fight Abraham Lincoln. I heard he was a really good wrestler. He’s one of the Presidents of the United States Of America. Someone this country founded a lot of ideals upon. I think we’d match up well technically, I’d love to see how that plays out.”

His thoughts on the 205 Live roster: “I look around the 205 Live roster and I don’t see too many people who are worthy of a championship match right now. You have a lot of skilled guys but I don’t think their hearts are in the right place to challenge for a championship. And also I don’t want to look past Tony Nese, he’s my next opponent and really he’s who I’ve been focusing on.”

Gulak on moving outside of his weight class: “I absolutely would not be opposed to competing outside of my weight class, I’m no stranger to that. I’ve been wrestling for a long time. I’ve fought people well over 400 pounds before so that’s not a problem for me. Right now it’s nice to have my weight class and be focused on that, because it’s a completely different skill set to focus on. I think right now the focus is on ascending the mountain, and growing the mountain.”