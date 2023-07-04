Drew Gulak Opening Wrestling Academy In Philadelphia

Drew Gulak has announced that he’s opening a new wrestling school in Philadelphia next month. Gulak announced that Catchpoint Philadelphia is accepting wrestlers for four day a week classes starting in August.

You can see the full announcement below:

NEW PRO WRESTLING SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA IS SET TO OPEN IN AUGUST

Hello, Pro Wrestler. Your new fight is beginning!

The newest professional wrestling training facility, Catchpoint, is set to officially open its doors in August 2023 in Philadelphia.

Catchpoint Philadelphia, founded by WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, is accepting professional wrestlers of all skill levels to attend classes M – Th starting in August.

Classes will be offered in small group settings and cater to all pro wrestling experience levels from beginners to seasoned veterans. Instructors will include resident coaches like “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, Wheeler Yuta, and Drew Gulak, along with many special guest coaches.

With each coach offering their unique experience, style, and practice, Catchpoint Philadelphia will customize training to meet wrestlers where they are in their professional wrestling journey.

Safety, inclusivity, and professionalism will be at the forefront of Catchpoint, to ensure a supportive and fun environment so attendees can remain focused on what’s most important – stepping up their wrestling game.

With more than 40+ years of experience collectively amongst the coaching roster, Drew Gulak looks forward to growing the sport from the heart of his hometown.

A multi-time champion and long-tenured trainer from Philadelphia, Gulak will bring his years of experience to the professional wrestling training scene by introducing new programs to those interested in getting involved and growing in the wrestling business.

Professional wrestlers can sign up now at thecatchpoint.com to receive additional information on upcoming class schedules.