Drew Gulak’s WWE Negotiations Reportedly Not a ‘Dead Issue’

While Drew Gulak is no longer part of the WWE roster, his contract talks with the company may not be over according to a new report. As previously reported, Gulak became a free agent after his WWE contract expired, with his last show being Friday’s Smackdown. The report said that money was the factor that caused talks to break down.

That said, the latest F4W Online daily report noted that it has been “hinted” that Gulak’s potential deal with the company is “not a dead issue.” Gulak is believed to being represented by Barry Bloom, who has previously represented the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kenny Omega and others.

As of now, Gulak is gone from the company but if the report is accurate, there’s a chance we could see him back in WWE soon.