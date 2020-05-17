Drew Gulak’s Contract With WWE Expired Last Night, Currently A Free Agent

PWInsider reports that after his loss to Daniel Bryan on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Drew Gulak is no longer a part of WWE. Gulak was not released from the company, his contract simply expired after last night’s taping. WWE has moved Gulak to the alumni section of their website.

According to the report, Gulak and WWE had been talking about a new deal, but couldn’t come to an agreement before his current deal expired. Since the contract expired and WWE is no longer paying him, he would presumably have no non-compete clause and can appear anywhere he wants as soon as he wants. It’s possible that Gulak and WWE could still work out a new deal, but as of now he is a free agent.