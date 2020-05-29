wrestling / News
Drew Gulak’s New Contact With WWE Is a Multi-Year Deal
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Drew Gulak is back in the WWE after spending a couple of weeks as a free agent due to his contract expiring. However he completed negotiations and worked the recent tapings. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gulak’s contact is said to be a multi-year deal. He reportedly was contacted by people for working dates but turned them down, so he “clearly had a destination” in mind.
