The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk may never die, as McIntyre took another shot at Punk while at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady The event happened at the O2 Arena in London. During a WWE Vlog (via Fightful), McIntyre said he could do a lot better at MMA than Punk did during his run in the UFC.

He said: “I can confidently say, if I got in the Octagon right now with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk. I mean that. 1,000 times better.”