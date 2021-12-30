Drew McIntyre Addresses Incident With Jeff Hardy at WWE Event

– DAZN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Day 1. During the interview, McIntyre addressed the incident that took place at WWE live event earlier this month in Edinburg, Texas involving Jeff Hardy. Hardy was teaming with McIntyre and Xavier Woods during the match. However, Hardy appeared to be off and then later left the match through the crowd.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE following the incident. Below are some highlights from McIntyre on what happened and more:

McIntyre on the incident with Jeff Hardy in Edinburg: “For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”

On his run so far on SmackDown: “So far, so good in my mind. It was exactly how I was hoping, not being in a rush to jump to the finish line. My concern was getting to that title match with Roman too quickly. We talked last time that everything’s come full circle, back to where it all began in my early 20s. I have a chance to kind of redo what went wrong in the first part of my career and 52 weeks a year, no reruns, no offseason, every single week. I just want to have great matches, be in great storylines, reestablish Drew McIntyre, build up momentum, and make people want that title match, whether it’s Roman or Brock (Lesnar) after this Saturday. And when the time is right, I wouldn’t have to say I won this match. The crowd will be saying we want him to have this match like 2020 leading into the (Royal) Rumble. So as long as it’s done the path we’re on, I think it’s going to happen organically down the line. We’ll also be establishing McIntyre and momentum.”

McIntyre on his ups and downs in 2021: “2021 was peaks and valleys for Drew McIntyre. That’s what it’s all about, like not just in WWE, but in any movie and TV shows you watch, real life, there’s always going to be ups, and there’s going to be downs. My whole life has been about ups and downs. As part of the Drew McIntyre story, obviously, 2020 was very much and living in the peaks for basically the whole year. And then, during 2021, I’ve had to go into some of those valleys, but everyone watches my journey to get to take the ride with me. It makes me more relatable as somebody who’s six-foot-five, 270 pounds, hairy and Scottish. Not exactly the most relatable and blessed to tell my story, which is Drew’s had to go through a lot and had to work really hard. Sometimes it’s not done, but he always gets back up, and people can relate to that. That’s what 2021 was for me. As much as I reached the top, I went down again, had to find a way up, down, and get my way up. I can hear by the reactions on a SmackDown show and the live events, people are digging that. They’re getting louder and louder all the time because we’re taking people on that ride where, ‘Oh, yes, first violin bag, that’s our guy. He’s one of us’.

“Nobody beat me for these last couple of years, which has been awesome that I don’t have to play a character anymore. Big, angry, hairy, Scotsman, just not really characters generic as hell.”