Drew McIntyre on Advice He’s Received After Becoming Champion, Which Superstars He Thinks Can Step Up Soon

– TV Insider recently interviewed recently crowned WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, who discussed his title win at WrestleMania 36 and more. Below are some highlights.

Drew McIntyre on his impromptu match with the Big Show: “Big Show is very good at his job. He has always been trying to push for me when I was a kid not getting any opportunities. When I was struggling in my mid-to-late-20s, he put me over every chance he could. That’s what is so good about Big Show. He is so talented on the microphone and facial expressions, but he can still go in the ring. I know some people weren’t too sure when he came out. I was taken aback, but I thought it was very unique. It’s a unique situation. Why would we do anything the same?”

McIntyre on what advice he’s been given from the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and McMahon: “Mostly positive comments about being proud of what I was able to achieve and never giving up — not just in the ring and growing up as a performer but outside the ring. I can be trusted to represent the company as a top guy. That stuff means a lot, but the biggest piece of advice is to don’t forget what brought you to the dance. Like Drew McIntyre is suddenly going to change into running around and kissing babies. I laugh and joke around on the microphone. That’s sort of the thing that helped get the crowd behind me because that’s the real me. But when the bell rings, there is a reason they called me a psychopath for a while because I can get a little crazy in the ring. If you bring a tarantula in a cage to the ring, I might squash it. I’m different than everybody. So don’t change what brought you to the dance.”\

McIntyre on who he thinks has potential to move up on the roster: “There are a lot of people who just have to put together those last two pieces. I’d say the last few months leading into the Royal Rumble I wasn’t quite where I needed to be. I was able to present myself as myself and relate to the crowd. Those were the last few pieces for me, even though I would have been a good champion and worked hard and been fine. It worked out where now it will be really good because it’s the real Drew. I can throw a Ricochet out there and an Andrade that I think can really step up as time goes on.”

On what he brings to the table as champion: “I’ve always said the journey over the past 19 years has prepared me. I’m ready for anything and to represent the company in any situation. Especially in these times, there has been no champion in the past who had to be in this current situation of the world. I want to be the guy to lead the company going forward … we are pushing ahead as best we can while following CDC protocol to bring original content. I want to be the champion carrying the load during this time. Like there is nobody there, but we can’t take it down a notch, we get up 10 notches. That’s what I expect from the girls and guys around me. I want Raw to be the top show from top to bottom. Even though nobody is there, we have to be creative and think outside the box. Look at the Boneyard, look at the Funhouse — there are ways to do it. The writers are great, the backstage staff is great, and our talent is great.”