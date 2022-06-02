wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre On the Advice Undertaker Gave Him: ‘Don’t Play the Wrestler, Be The Wrestler’
Drew McIntyre recently discussed some important advice that The Undertaker gave him years ago that he’s taken to heart today. The WWE star spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about his current stage in his career, working with the Special Olympics, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On his confidence at this point in his career: “I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic. I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre. I am Drew McIntyre. As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler.’. At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for; and that’s Roman.”
On working with Special Olympics: “Everything about Special Olympics makes my heart beat. It’s such a positive, exciting atmosphere to be with the athletes. This might be surprising to some, but I’m not always comfortable around people. Sheamus had a party not too long ago, and my wife was dragging me from the corner to speak with people. But Special Olympics is different. I love being there and hearing the stories of the athletes. I’m there to inspire them, but they’re inspiring me.”
