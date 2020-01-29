wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre and More On This Week’s The Bump, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin Host Super Bowl Opening Night
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Drew McIntyre and Bubba Ray Dudley in the studio, with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne calling in.
– WWE on FOX has posted highlights of Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin hosting Super Bowl LIV Opening Night.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. You can find our full report here.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes
- More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle
- Matt Riddle Rumored to Have Backstage Heat in WWE, Punished With Quick Rumble Elimination
- Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania