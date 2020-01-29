wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre and More On This Week’s The Bump, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin Host Super Bowl Opening Night

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Drew McIntyre and Bubba Ray Dudley in the studio, with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne calling in.

– WWE on FOX has posted highlights of Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin hosting Super Bowl LIV Opening Night.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. You can find our full report here.

