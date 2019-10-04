wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre And Usos Backstage At WWE SmackDown
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre, The Usos, and Tamina are backstage at WWE SmackDown.
The Usos haven’t been used on television since July while McIntyre hasn’t wrestled since August. Tamina recently returned at a WWE live event. There is no guarantee that any of the four return to television tonight.
411Mania will have live coverage of SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
