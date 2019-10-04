Drew McIntyre And Usos Backstage At WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre, The Usos, and Tamina are backstage at WWE SmackDown.

The Usos haven’t been used on television since July while McIntyre hasn’t wrestled since August. Tamina recently returned at a WWE live event. There is no guarantee that any of the four return to television tonight.

