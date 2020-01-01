wrestling / News
Various News: Drew McIntyre Asks Fans If He’ll Win Royal Rumble, Jimmy Hart Turns 77, A Message From Lance Archer
January 1, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre asked fans about whether or not they think he will win the 2020 Royal Rumble.
He wrote: “Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands…will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble?”
Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands…will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble? 🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/UtWNNSjxyW
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 31, 2019
– Jimmy Hart turns 77 years old today.
– Lance Archer has released a promo to comment on his match with Jon Moxley at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair