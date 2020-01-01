Various News: Drew McIntyre Asks Fans If He’ll Win Royal Rumble, Jimmy Hart Turns 77, A Message From Lance Archer

– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre asked fans about whether or not they think he will win the 2020 Royal Rumble.

He wrote: “Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands…will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble?”

– Jimmy Hart turns 77 years old today.

– Lance Archer has released a promo to comment on his match with Jon Moxley at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.