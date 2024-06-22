wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Attacks CM Punk On WWE Smackdown, Punk Stretchered Out
June 21, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre made his presence known on WWE Smackdown, leaving CM Punk bloodied and needing to be stretchered out. Friday’s show saw McIntyre appear after having “quit” WWE on Raw, attacking Punk near the venue’s back entrance and leaving him bloodied.
McIntyre carried Punk to the arena stage and left him there, taking Punk’s “AJ & Larry” bracelet before Nick Aldis showed up. Punk ended up being stretchered out.
DREW JUST TOOK OUT CM PUNK!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MP9Jnqi8ds
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 22, 2024
SPEECHLESS 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YloRsd7Akl
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 22, 2024