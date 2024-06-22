Drew McIntyre Attacks CM Punk On WWE Smackdown, Punk Stretchered Out

Drew McIntyre made his presence known on WWE Smackdown, leaving CM Punk bloodied and needing to be stretchered out. Friday’s show saw McIntyre appear after having “quit” WWE on Raw, attacking Punk near the venue’s back entrance and leaving him bloodied.

McIntyre carried Punk to the arena stage and left him there, taking Punk’s “AJ & Larry” bracelet before Nick Aldis showed up. Punk ended up being stretchered out.