Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso After WWE Raw Main Event

Drew McIntyre laid into Jey Uso after the latter took Seth Rollins to the limit in the main event of WWE Raw. Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Uso on Monday’s show, picking up the win after just over 20 minutes.

After the match, Rollins gave Uso a show of respect and went to celebrate when McIntyre came out of the crowd and assaulted Uso. Hey hit Uso with a Claymore Kick and then caught Rollins who was leaping off the top for a belly-to-belly suplex. He then slammed Uso through the announcer’s table to close the show.