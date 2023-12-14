Drew McIntyre On His Recent Attitude Change, Getting Back His ‘Killer Instinct’

Drew McIntyre has embraced his heel side, and he talked about the change of attitude on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. McIntyre spoke during Wednesday’s show about his new direction, noting that the change came after his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On realizing he needed to change after Crown Jewel: “I realized after that match the sympathy has to be gone, the compassion has to be gone. I have to do whatever it takes to get the job done in the ring. And somewhere along the line, between winning the World Title and now, I just lost that killer instinct in the ring, and I had to get it back.”

On the difference between him in the ring and out of it: “I’m the exact same guy outside the ring. You’ll still me all around, you’ll still see me at charity events, and you’ll still conversate with me, as long as you’re not an idiot like Jey Uso or a sympathizer. But yeah, whatever it takes, Drew McIntyre’s going to get the job done, especially on Day 1 with Seth Rollins.”