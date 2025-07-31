wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says He’s Back In US, Will Compete At WWE SummerSlam
Drew McIntyre has made it back to the US and will be at WWE SummerSlam after all. As noted, McIntyre ended up stuck in the UK on Sunday after he had the wrong passport and wasn’t allowed to come to the US. McIntyre posted a new video to Twitter in which he revealed he was back in the US after Logan Paul sent him a jet so they could team up at this weekend’s PPV.
McIntyre also addressed the Miz’s offer to take his spot and said absolutely not.
Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul will battle Jelly Roll & Randy Orton at this weekend’s show.
Update on the situation since everyone keeps asking.#SummerSlam https://t.co/HboROjP3vS pic.twitter.com/eEgSf90D78
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 31, 2025
