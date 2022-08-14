Drew McIntyre On Backstage Vibe In WWE With Triple H Running Creative, Added Buzz For Raw & SmackDown

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of KXST 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Drew McIntyre discussed his emotions ahead of Clash at the Castle, the backstage vibe in WWE with Triple H running creative, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on his emotions ahead of Clash at the Castle: “A show I didn’t think was even possible since there hasn’t been a stadium show [in the UK] since SummerSlam 1992. It’s something I actively pursued and talked about but was always getting excuses about logistics and time difference. I would say, ‘We just had a show in Australia. Give me a better excuse than that.’ So, to finally see it materialize and know it’s selling so well with 70,000-plus gonna be there – we know how wild and crazy the UK fans are. It’s where I started my career at 15 years old, training in England and wrestling in Wales a lot. To know how I’m feeling, you’re gonna just have to the event and look at my face when I first make my entrance because that’s gonna tell the whole picture more than any words possibly could.”

On the backstage vibe in WWE with Triple H running creative and the added buzz for Raw and SmackDown: “The vibe is very positive, but I’d also be lying if I said the vibe wasn’t positive prior. I can’t remember a time where everybody was just down the whole time. Everybody knows that you just have to keep giving it your all, and hopefully, the opportunity will come. Everybody can’t be pushed and used at the same time, but I’ve always been of the belief, that in WWE, keep your head down, give it all you’ve got, keep improving in your weak areas, and if you’re accountable to the person in the mirror, that opportunity will come and it’s up to you to smash it. Recently, obviously, there’s been a lot more outside-the-box things going on, which has been very exciting for our watching audience but also for our locker room as well. ‘Oh crap, what’s going to happen next? Is somebody going to come back that we miss in the locker room? That’d be cool.’ But it also adds some buzz and excitement to the show, which is always good as well. You’ve seen already a few superstars have returned which has got people talking, especially socially, and we could use a little depth on our roster, so it’s only a good thing as far as I’m concerned, especially if people are talking.”