Drew McIntyre Battles Stacked Odds Against Dolph Ziggler at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

Drew McIntyre found himself facing a distinctly and specifically unfair stipulation in his WWE Championship defense against Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. McIntyre defended his title against Ziggler in a match that Ziggler, being able to choose the stipulation, would be Extreme Rules for him but not for McIntyre. In addition, anything McIntyre did outside the confines of a normal match — such as a countout loss, DQ or the like — would result in Ziggler winning the championship.

Despite those odds, McIntyre managed to battle through and ultimately defeat Ziggler to retain his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below. McIntyre’s reign now stands at 105 days, having won the championship on night two of WrestleMania.

