wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Battles Stacked Odds Against Dolph Ziggler at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
Drew McIntyre found himself facing a distinctly and specifically unfair stipulation in his WWE Championship defense against Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. McIntyre defended his title against Ziggler in a match that Ziggler, being able to choose the stipulation, would be Extreme Rules for him but not for McIntyre. In addition, anything McIntyre did outside the confines of a normal match — such as a countout loss, DQ or the like — would result in Ziggler winning the championship.
Despite those odds, McIntyre managed to battle through and ultimately defeat Ziggler to retain his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below. McIntyre’s reign now stands at 105 days, having won the championship on night two of WrestleMania.
\
Our ongoing coverage of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules is here.
Welcome to #ClaymoreCountry.#ExtremeRules @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/cSbeFZwo5P
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
What a concept.
This #WWEChampionship bout will be an #ExtremeRules Match … for @HEELZiggler ONLY!
If @DMcIntyreWWE does anything outside the rules of a normal singles match, we'll have a NEW #WWEChampion. pic.twitter.com/pPjojItddh
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Some nice on-the-spot decision-making from the champ.#ExtremeRules @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/e1irMxZ2Tr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
He's just playin' by the rules. HIS rules.#ExtremeRules @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/aSZpkYhvX1
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
3…
2…
1…
*knee destroyed*#ExtremeRules @HEELZiggler @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/dOIV7wexWH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
'Nuff said.#ExtremeRules @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/06XLJlaeAk
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Bang the drums.@DMcIntyreWWE overcomes the odds to remain YOUR #WWEChampion! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/pa7aTNsENg
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
It's an #ExtremeRules Match … for @HEELZiggler ONLY!
It's a true test for the #WWEChampionship reign of @DMcIntyreWWE! pic.twitter.com/7NKyUagc9f
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Another one bites HIS dust.@DMcIntyreWWE is STILL your #WWEChampion! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/rpbZLaBaPV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
Nobody can stop him. 😉#ExtremeRules @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/dKv8Nfh4NX
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on If He Has More Respect For Tony Khan After They Spoke, The Possibility Of Working For AEW
- Mike Bennett Said WWE Never Paid For His Rehab Because He Never Went To Rehab
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)