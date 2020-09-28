wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Beats Randy Orton in Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Clash of Champions

He got a little help from his friends, but Drew McIntyre put Randy Orton away at Clash of Champions – and got a revenge punt in for good measure. McIntyre beat Orton in an Ambulance Match that saw Orton’s recent victims in Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair lend a head in their own ways. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw the first of those three men get involved physically while Flair drove the ambulance away after the match.

McIntyre’s reign now stands at 175 days, having won the title at WrestleMania 36. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, WWE Clash of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading