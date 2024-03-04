Drew McIntyre Believes Damian Priest Should Be Locked In A Room

In a recent appearance with “WWE’s The Bump,” Drew McIntyre spoke about Damian Priest as he thinks in character that Priest is becoming an ongoing issue in his current run. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On Priest: “That idiot Damian Priest, I don’t know how many times he tries to cash in on the worst situations possible. That’s what cost me the last time, is to keep my eyes on Priest. Maybe lock him in a room, maybe beat him down before the match because the guy doesn’t wait till the appropriate situation.”

On Priest potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank during his WrestleMania match with World Champion Seth Rollins:

“Why commit halfway through the match when we’re both on fire? That’s the X-Factor right there; I need to take out Priest.”

On being hesitant in his previous matches with Rollins: “I knew how much pain he was in. I knew how much that title meant to him. I’d seen him with his family, with his daughter, and I just wanted to let him know what a great job he’s done in the match. That was on me. It cost me, and I had to learn just to hit the kill shot.”