Drew McIntyre Thinks He’s In A Better Spot Than Roman Reigns To Represent WWE

Drew McIntyre spoke out recently on After The Bell with Corey Graves regarding his upcoming confrontation with Roman Reigns in Cardiff and what it might mean for WWE going forward (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). The full episode can be found below, along with a highlight from McIntyre.

On the comparison between himself and Reigns: “Roman is a huge star. He’s worked really hard to get where he’s at. He’s done some incredible work for these past 10 straight years with these past two years being unbelievable, but, he has taken a step back … That limited schedule has allowed me to take two steps forward because I believe the titles need to be represented on a television show, defended on a more regular basis, shown in our media appearances on the live events, and that’s the difference right there.”