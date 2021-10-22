Drew McIntyre Bids Raw and Big E. Farewell After WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre is headed to Smackdown starting Friday thanks to the WWE Draft, and he bid Raw (and Big E.) farewell after Crown Jewel. Thursday’s show saw Big E. retain the WWE Championship against McIntyre, and the challenger posted to Twitter to say goodbye to the Red Brand, while praising E.

McIntyre wrote:

“Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell of a ride, a new chapter begins Friday on #SmackDown. Take care of that title for me @WWEBigE, you’re going to be some Champion, I’ll see you down the road #WWECrownJewel”