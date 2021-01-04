Drew McIntyre, Big E, Daniel Bryan, More WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee In New Video

WWE has released a new YouTube video honoring the legacy of the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper). In the video, various WWE superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Big E, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro pay tribute to Lee by sharing some of their memories of him.

“I don’t think I’ve fully processed that he’s not here anymore,” Cesaro said. “But also, I feel like as long we remember him and as long as he gives us that smile on our face when we think about him, he never will be gone. Just today, being in the locker room sharing stories about him, it brought me and my friends closer together. That’s another credit to his character and his spirit and the kind of guy he was. The last time I saw Brodie, he gave me one of these [winks]. Bye, friend.”

Bryan discussed being around Lee and what made him such a special person.

“He was one of my favorite people to be around,” Bryan said. “He was just fun. He was caring. One of the things you’ll a lot from people is how much he loved his family. One of the things I loved about him was that he always wore these different weird, fun socks. One time I asked him, ‘Dude, what’s up with these socks?’ He goes, ‘Well, my son picks out my socks and I wear them for each show.’ That’s just one of the things that’s so special about him.”

You can watch the full tribute video below.