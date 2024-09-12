wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Sees Big Futures For Oba Femi & Bron Breakker, Would Love To Mentor Them
September 12, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre is a fan of Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, and says he would love to mentor them. The WWE star was asked during a Reddit AMA who he would like to use in an Evolution-like stable with himself and named the WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT North American Champion, with Sheamus in the “Ric Flair role.”
“Good question,” McIntyre said. “Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs, and I see big futures for them, if given the opportunity I would love to mentor them. Sheamus can do the Ric Flair role as he’s so old.”
McIntyre is set to face CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood in a Hell in the Cell match.
