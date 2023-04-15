Drew McIntyre Blacks Out Twitter Profile

Drew McIntyre has raised some eyebrows on Twitter, blacking out his profile and posting a curious message Friday night. The WWE star replaced his Twitter profile picture with an all-black image and removing references to WWE from his profile information.

It is important to note that McIntyre’s Twitter handle is still @DMcIntyreWWE and his Instagram account has not been changed.

It was reported earlier this month that McIntyre’s WWE contract is up in the next year, and that McIntyre was going to wait until closer to the expiration date to sign anything as there are multiple “factors” for him to consider.

As of now, it is not clear as to the motivation for McIntyre changing up his Twitter profile and whether it’s for a storyline or a real-life purpose.