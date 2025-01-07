wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Blames WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Loss On Contact High
One of the top bouts featured on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix was Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre in a singles match.
McIntyre put over Uso in the bout during the second hour. McIntyre took to Twitter to blame the loss on the weed smoke from Travis Scott, who was smoking a blunt during Uso’s entrance.
You can see the tweet below:
I had a contact high. pic.twitter.com/gkd6MJVhXu
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 7, 2025