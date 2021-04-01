wrestling

Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley Comment on WrestleMania 37 Mural in Glasgow

April 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 37 Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

– The WWE BT Sport Twitter account recently showcased a mural and billboard for WrestleMania 37 in Glasgow, Scotland, close to where Drew McIntyre hails from. McIntyre and his WrestleMania opponent, WWE World champion Bobby Lashley commented on the billboard and mural on Twitter, which you can see below.

Drew McIntyre tweeted, “As a kid I traveled to the Glasgow wrestling shop to get WWE figures. I went to Uni there whilst pursuing wrestling, then at ICW we took over the city. Now I’m in the @WWE Title match at #WrestleMania and there’s a frickin mural of me in the G. This life….”

Meanwhile, Lashley added, “Glasgow, this is amazing! Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at #WrestleMania [tears of joy] @btsportwwe”

