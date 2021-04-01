Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley Comment on WrestleMania 37 Mural in Glasgow

– The WWE BT Sport Twitter account recently showcased a mural and billboard for WrestleMania 37 in Glasgow, Scotland, close to where Drew McIntyre hails from. McIntyre and his WrestleMania opponent, WWE World champion Bobby Lashley commented on the billboard and mural on Twitter, which you can see below.

Drew McIntyre tweeted, “As a kid I traveled to the Glasgow wrestling shop to get WWE figures. I went to Uni there whilst pursuing wrestling, then at ICW we took over the city. Now I’m in the @WWE Title match at #WrestleMania and there’s a frickin mural of me in the G. This life….”

Meanwhile, Lashley added, “Glasgow, this is amazing! Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at #WrestleMania [tears of joy] @btsportwwe”

Fighting for the pride of the nation 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Fighting for the pride of the island 🇬🇧

Fighting for the WWE Title 🙌@DMcIntyreWWE wants what belongs to @fightbobby. This is #WrestleMania This is where legends are made… pic.twitter.com/b1zDRKbWHx — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2021

