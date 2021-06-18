Drew McIntyre Recalls Meeting Bobby Lashley After WWE Tryout, Lashley Comparing Him To Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre will square off with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, and if McIntyre doesn’t win, he won’t be able to challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion. In a recent interview on the Masked Man Show, McIntyre recalled the first time he met Lashley.

McIntyre mentioned that the two first met at a club following his WWE tryout in Manchester (via Fightful):

“The first time we ever met, I had my first tryout with WWE when I was 20. John Laurinaitis wasn’t there. It was in Manchester and it was myself, Sheamus, Wade Barrett and a few guys. I was told personally, ‘You would have been signed today bu the guy who signs people is not here. Come back in six months.’ We go to the club after where Sheamus is a manager. He gets us in VIP, we’re up there and it’s a bunch of extras and a few Indie guys just partying it up. Eventually, I get a tap on my shoulder and hear ‘Hey superstars!’ I turn around and it’s freakin’ Lashley and Boogeyman. I’m 20 years old and they are gigantic and jacked. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to beat the hell out of me.’ Thankfully, they’re both great guys and took the time to laugh about the situation. We spent the night talking and having a few drinks. I remember them just (being) real big and sweaty, giving me advice. ‘I see you like a Randy Orton type,’ [said Lashley]. I remember how nice he was.”

Lashley captured the WWE title from The Miz back on the March 1 edition of RAW and went on to retain the championship in a match against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.