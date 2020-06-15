Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashlsey At WWE Backlash (Highlights)

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley took it to each other at WWE Backlash, and McIntyre was still WWE Champion when the dust settled. McIntyre defeated Lashley at the show retain the title, and you check out pics and video from the bout below.

McIntyre has been champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 36 and has held it for 70 recognized days. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.