wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashlsey At WWE Backlash (Highlights)
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley took it to each other at WWE Backlash, and McIntyre was still WWE Champion when the dust settled. McIntyre defeated Lashley at the show retain the title, and you check out pics and video from the bout below.
McIntyre has been champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 36 and has held it for 70 recognized days. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.
No more questions.@The305MVP WILL be ringside for @fightbobby's #WWEChampionship match! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/zQNW9xcQPh
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Bark at the 🌔 with your #WWEChampion.#WWEBacklash @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/KuLo5QNMWI
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
A PRE-EMPTIVE FULL NELSON IS LOCKED IN on @DMcIntyreWWE!#WWEBacklash @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/QPKfogo1M1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
All our #NorthernLightsSuplex stans, please stand up.#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/hY83B6167N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
PURE. POWER.#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/HyiorKy4CB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
SHADES OF @RealKurtAngle!#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Zn7fTgGvLC
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Claymore. Win more.@DMcIntyreWWE REMAINS your #WWEChampion at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/zBMRnplaLJ
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals That He Initially Thought The Rock Wouldn’t Make It In WWE, Reveals Which Wrestlers Brought The Most Out of Him
- Shayna Baszler On The MMA Horsewomen’s Advantage Over NXT Horsewomen, Her Message to Io Shirai After NXT Takeover
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW & Smackdown Creative, Explains Why Changes Don’t Matter, Comments On Heyman’s Creative Work
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman