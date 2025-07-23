Drew McIntyre Recaps Viral “Bored at Work” WrestleMania Moment

Drew McIntyre made headlines at WrestleMania XL when he tweeted a selfie mid-match against Seth Rollins, joking that he was “bored at work.” The unexpected moment went viral, and McIntyre brought the gag back a year later during his WrestleMania 41 clash with Damian Priest. During a recent appearance on Impaulsive with Logan Paul (via Fightful, McIntyre talked about when he came up with the idea and how he put it together.

A year after the original moment, McIntyre finally got his “Bored At Work” T-shirt made in 2025.

He said: “It came about that day. Nobody knew I was going to do it. My buddy and I were in the gym and I built myself a team around me over the past couple of years. You bring in people you trust to soundboard off of. A lot of our superstars need that because they embarrass themselves online or in interviews. We’re in the gym and I’m like, ‘Imagine if someone tweeted during a match. Imagine if it was at Mania.’ I didn’t think it was possible. It was too last minute. Mania was on in a couple of hours and I had to go to the building. I thought about it and was like, ‘There is a moment where I think it might be possible. I’ll tell you what, we’ll make a plan, and if it’s possible, I’ll do it, but I’ll never sacrifice the match integrity and make myself or my opponent look silly, but we’ll have a plan.’ Nobody knew in the back. I didn’t know if it was going to happen. We had a moment where Seth took an overhead suplex on the floor and he’s selling on the floor. I’m like, ‘It’s time.’ My brother was right there. ‘Give me the phone.’ We did it right there on the fly and it exploded. Yes. I took a picture, then I gave [the phone] off. I already had it saved and ready to go. (The picture) had to get added by my mate and sent. It was done that quickly. A year later, I was like, ‘Can we do it again? Probably not.’ We talked about it, figured out a plan, ‘this will work here, I think.’ So we had it if we needed it, and if we didn’t, we wouldn’t use it. I managed to take the selfie with Priest in the background, ‘Still bored at work lol.’ That fucker exploded.“