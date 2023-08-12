Drew McIntyre Says Bret Hart Would Be His WWE Hall of Famer Dream Match

Drew McIntyre recently named Bret Hart as the WWE Hall of Famer he would most like to have had a match with. McIntyre was asked the question during an appearance on Under the Ring and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who his WWE Hall of Famer dream match would be: “I’ll probably go with Bret Hart. He’s been my favorite growing up. He’s had that believable style, we’d do some cool stuff in there.”

On why Hart is so popular in Europe: “I’m not quite sure. He’d come out with a leather jacket and sunglasses and looked like a rock star I guess. But, also that style, if you’ve ever seen UK/European wrestling, it was a very mat-based style and it was still in existence at the time when Bret was taking off. For me, I didn’t really realize or didn’t appreciate Bret as much as I do now until I started wrestling. I was like ‘Oh I like watching Bret Hart.’

“But when I started wrestling and understanding the way he structure his matches and the psychology, I was able to articulate a little bit better why I was a fan of his. You know you have the Hulk Hogans and the Ultimate Warriors at the time, these larger-than-life charismatic guys and Bret with his in-ring style was so believable, he told such a compelling story.”