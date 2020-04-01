Drew McIntyre on the Historical Significance of WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar Setting Him Up For Success

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Drew McIntyre discussed the historical significance of WrestleMania 36 going on right now and the importance of his potential WrestleMania 36 moment and Brock Lesnar setting him up for success. Highlights are below.

On the historical significance of WrestleMania 36 going on and the potential importance of WrestleMania moment: “People start to forget as time goes by and maybe you’re lucky enough to pop up on a big video package with your moment, by the time the next WrestleMania rolls around, people forget, time moves on, people forget, maybe they watch it back on the WWE Network, etc. but it kind of gets lost in history. This thing ain’t gonna get lost in history, this is part of history. This is WrestleMania when the world stood still, and for the rest of time, people will talk about this WrestleMania, and I’m very proud we are pushing forward.”

On if anybody has given him the opportunity to set himself up for success like Brock Lesnar has: “No, absolutely not. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of opportunities, a lot of people helped me out, but realistically, there is nobody like Brock Lesnar on planet Earth, and ever has been.”

