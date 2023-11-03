Drew McIntyre Says He’ll Push For ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme Return

Drew McIntyre knows fans would like to hear his “Broken Dreams” theme return, and he says he’s going to push for it. McIntyre did a video on TikTok where he talked about the theme, which made a one-time return at WWE Clash at the Castle. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the possibility of the theme returning: “I see the Broken Dreams comments. I love it myself. I reference it all the time. We had it at Clash at the Castle in the UK, and they seemed to know all the words. So, when it comes back everybody better know the words. I will push for it and it will be there at some point.”

On his initial reaction to the song: “The first time I used it was the first night I heard it. I remember, I was given a song previously that I didn’t love. I don’t know where I got the balls to say, ‘I don’t love this song,’ but they changed it and came up with a new one. I remember standing by Vince [Vince McMahon] during the day as I heard it for the first time and he said, ‘Congratulations.’ I was shown the graphics, it was like a horror movie for the intro and then it kicked in and I walked out. After watching the entrance after the show that night, I thought, ‘This is pretty freaking cool. I’ve finally arrived.’ I finally felt like a WWE Superstar.”