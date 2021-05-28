Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, KENTA & More Joke About WWE-NJPW Rumors

The reports of discussions between WWE and NJPW about working together are making the rounds today, and stars from both companies are having fun with them. As previously reported, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the two companies have been in talks for the last month or two about potentially having WWE become NJPW’s exclusive American partner.

After the reports started making their way around, several people in WWE and NJPW began to joke about them. As you can see below, Drew McIntyre shared a message spelling out Okada as he promoted his match with #1 contender’s match Kofi Kingston for Monday’s Raw, while Bronson Reed shared a pic of himself and Jeff Cobb, suggesting a partnership.

On the NJPW side, Rocky Romero showed a photo of WWE HQ and called the glass-dominated building the “the Forbidden Window.” El Phantasmo, who has been working with Impact amid the AEW/Impact/NJPW partnership, made light of WWE and AEW Presidents Nick and Tony Khan, writing, “wait, who’s NICK Khan? have I been texting the wrong Khan guy this whole time??”

KENTA may have had the best response though, as he called for a match against the WWE version of himself. You can see all the posts below:

On Monday

Kofi will

Accept his

Doom

At my hands pic.twitter.com/FFTtX09Sxn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 28, 2021

wait, who's NICK Khan? have I been texting the wrong Khan guy this whole time?? — [E L P] (@elpwrestling) May 28, 2021