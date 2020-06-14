Drew McIntyre On Bruce Prichard Taking Over Raw’s Creative Direction, Being Complimented By Undertaker

Drew McIntyre discussed Bruce Prichard taking opver for Paul Heyman in terms of Raw’s creative team and more in a new interview with TV Insider promoting today’s WWE Backlash. You can check out highlights below:

On his highlight as WWE Champion outside the ring so far: “There are so many things I’m proud of right now. One off the top of my head is I filmed content for BBC Bitesize [study resource for students] in the U.K. It’s fun lessons for kids. Since they’re doing a lot of homeschooling, I participated in a very entertaining video on punctuation. I was the one explaining punctuation. I had a few buddies message me already, ‘Oh my goodness. I’m surprised I heard your voice in the other room. I’ve never seen my children pay attention so much to their lessons.’ Aside from all the champion responsibilities, feuding with Tyson Fury and Colby Covington online. The BBC thing is an example of how I can really make a difference to the kids and their learning.”

On adjusting to the rigors of a WWE Champion’s schedule: “I don’t think I’ve changed so much, aside from the gym being closed. My wife and I finally started adding some gym equipment to the garage. I’m training there. I trained there before WrestleMania very much like Scottish Rocky. The extra time for recovery is definitely making a difference. We have a little extra time off because of taping content. I’m always conscious about my diet, water intake. I do a lot of stretching. I do a lot of DDP Yoga. Diamond Dallas Page’s program that doesn’t just involve yoga but rehabilitation and movements. As champion, I really don’t want to get injured. I’m being extra cautious. ”

On the WWE locker room coming together during the current turbulent times: “We’re already a close group anyway. We spend so much time together traveling. Superstars become family. To see them speaking about how they feel and hear some stories you didn’t know. They are a big deal and upsetting at times. This is a period for me personally to know, to listen, to learn and hopefully we’re going to come out of this with some positive results. The locker room really is my family. With what is going on right now, to hear them speaking up. I’m very proud of everybody. That is what is going to make a difference.”

On Bruce Prichard replacing Paul Heyman in charge of Raw: “I don’t know the ins and outs regarding creative. I get my creative and go from there. I figure out best what works for Drew McIntyre and the storyline. Regarding Paul Heyman the character, that is very interesting for myself. The last time we interacted was going into WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar before I defeated him in five minutes in the main event. There may be things to happen down the line. Brock is lurking in the shadows. If he wants to get beat in three and 23 seconds this time. Or perhaps Paul Heyman has his eyes on other superstars he wants to bring to Drew McIntyre. Either way, I always enjoy a little joke with Paul Heyman on the microphone. There is nobody better than him. It forces you to up your game. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing him soon enough.”

On being complimented by The Undertaker: “It’s unbelievable to hear him say he is proud of me, and how I’ve earned this. To get a comment like that from someone I respect more than anyone in this industry. He was the locker room leader when I was a kid and someone I looked up to so much. I always went to him for advice. I tried my best to apply everything he said. When I saw the interview, it stopped me in my tracks. It showed I’m on the right track because The Undertaker doesn’t beat around the bush. He says how it is and how he feels.”

On his match with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank: “I really enjoyed that match. The fans enjoyed it so much. I need that seller and pay-per-view quality match to get momentum going to take it to the next level. There is nobody better in the ring than Seth Rollins. We have such good chemistry. I’m not going to reveal all the ins and outs of things that get put together backstage. If people think Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins mapped out anything from A to Z, you’d be shocked how little he and I interacted prior to that match. Some people can go out there and feel it and just do it. That’s when magic really happens, even without a crowd there. We’ve been doing it so long it’s almost like we can hear the crowd in our head. Handshake-wise maybe it wasn’t supposed to go down like that. It happens. I really felt like this is the champion I am. I got respect. My hand was out. It was too late when the hand was out. Then he had two choices. Shake my hand or get dropped where he stood. He did shake my hand. I think he got it in his head that it was insincere or condescending. The way Seth Rollins is mentally from a character-wise, he did have a mild breakdown the next day.”