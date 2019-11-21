wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends a Warning to Keith Lee, Broken Skull Sessions Promo, Stock Down

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre has a message for Triple H and a warning for Keith Lee ahead of Survivor Series. McIntyre posted to Twitter following his participation in the main roster invasion of NXT last night:

– WWE’s stock closed at $59.09 on Thursday, down $1.17 (1.94%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.2% on the day.

WWE posted a new promo for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which premieres with a two-hour episode interviewing The Undertaker:

