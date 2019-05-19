Drew McIntyre Claims He Will Win Money in the Bank and Cash in His Contract Tonight

– The Indian Express recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of tonight’s Money in the Bank event. Below are some highlights.

McIntyre on being a champion in waiting: “I am for sure a champion in waiting and am hoping to win the Money in the Bank and speed up the process. Since I have never had a title shot that MITB contract will guarantee an opportunity whenever I decide the time.”

McIntyre on if he’s a threat over Seth Rollins or AJ Styles: “Oh, yea! Seth knows already what I am capable of, I am the last person to beat him before he won the title,” he said.

McIntyre on his patience for a title shot is running out: “I have been very patient and it’s been a year now with zero opportunities. So my patience has run out, and I will win the MITB and cash it in becoming the champion.”

Drew McIntyre on who he plans to keep an eye on for the ladder match: “Everybody. Randy Orton has the experience, Ricochet being an incredible flyer. But I consider myself as the biggest threat. getting up that ladder as quickly as possible and getting the contract and cash it in.”