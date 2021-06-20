Drew McIntyre Says Cedric Alexander Has The Best Claymore Kick Sell

Drew McIntyre discussed his Claymore Kick finisher, who sells it the best and more in a new interview. McIntyre was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about the origins of the finisher and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the first time he did the finisher: “I wouldn’t take back the first time I hit it because it was an accident and it’s the reason I created the move, but I knocked myself silly. It was an accident; I was wearing the 3MB pants and they were so tight. I realized the crotch was going to split down the middle, so I kicked up my other leg, hit the kick, landed on my own head, and knocked myself silly. I was told in the back, ‘If you can figure out how to do that without hurting yourself, you’ve got a cool move.’ I wouldn’t take it back, but I wish I did it without hitting my head.”

On who takes the move best: “Cedric Alexander. Inside out. The first one we did has been replayed a million times with the live fans. Backflip over and it look spectacular. The last one we did, he was so low to the ground when he went around, for some reason if I were in a bar and kicked someone in the face, he would have spun like that.”

On which Claymore Kick sticks out the most: “Brock at Royal Rumble. I had never heard a reaction like that in my life. That’s the night that Drew McIntyre arrived in the main event scene after years and years of ‘potential.’ It got to the point where I thought, ‘People are going to say Drew is the past and I was never the present.’ I knew that before I walked to the ring for that moment with Brock and it was such a cool feeling. I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, just winning some matches. I could feel the crowd rumbling like ‘this guy could take Brock.’ Nothing was planned. He took off his gloves and was ready to go. I called him a bitch and, with the assist from Ricochet, I gave him the Claymore and 40,000 people went insane.”