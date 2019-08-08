Drew McIntyre Says Cedric Alexander is On The Verge of a Break Out, Talks Being Praised By The Rock

– Drew McIntyre spoke with the Journal Times for a new interview discussing the Rock’s recent praise of him, his feud with Cedric Alexander and more. Highlights are below:

On Rock saying he could be WWE’s next big star: “It was unexpected. Over the last few years, I’ve tried to push myself inside and outside the ring. The Rock is somebody I look to for motivation in general. If you follow him on social media, and when you meet him, he is such a genuine person. He works so hard, which is why he achieves everything he achieves. It’s a big inspiration to me to have that kind of backing from somebody I admire so much. That kind of validation means I’m on the right track.”

On working with Undertaker and Shane McMahon: “You can’t help but learn from those situations. I had a big opportunity to work with The Undertaker once 10 years ago, but I was around him all the time. He was pretty much a mentor to me. I learned so much from him back in the day, and it’s great to have him back now when I’m on a different thinking level. I’m at a point where I understand everything now he is talking about, and it doesn’t sound like riddles like it used to when I was a kid. I didn’t quite understand how the business worked quite yet. Working with Shane — someone where this is his life, he has grown up in this industry, he is able to teach me things in there I don’t even think about — to have the opportunity to work with these guys is an incredible experience. The truth is if you look at our roster now, there really aren’t many guys who have been around for a long, long time. Guys to learn from. So any chance I get to learn something that I can pass onto the next generation, I’m very happy. And who better for me to learn from than ‘Taker and Shane?”

On people in the locker room whose work ethic lags: “When I say things about locker room complacency, I do mean it. There are still some individuals who out themselves complaining on social media rather than doing something about it. I don’t have to name names. They put it out there themselves. If you’re not giving it your all, busting your ass inside and outside the ring, you know who you are. People are sticking up for the company, it’s just coming from passion. There are things that go a little too far, and I don’t necessarily agree with, but it all comes down to passion.”

On his time away from WWE: “I’ve been in WWE and know how WWE works, but I have also left the company and was the busiest wrestler outside the company. I was a part of Impact Wrestling, on the independents. I know what that schedule is like. I know what that grind is like. I can tell you no matter where you’re at, if you’re doing this 24/7, you have to bust your butt. The truth is with all these new opportunities for wrestlers outside the company, it’s a good thing. And not just my brothers and sisters, but this industry as a whole. In the end, WWE has the hardest schedule of all. I can tell you that. I just want everyone to succeed.”

On Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff taking over Raw and Smackdown: “Paul Heyman is someone who I’ve worked with and gotten advice from over the years. He is somebody that understands Drew Galloway, Drew McIntyre, better than I do sometimes. I’m very excited that Paul is going to have more pull it sounds like because he breathes this industry and knows me very well. I had the opportunity to study under his protege Gabe Sapolsky at Evolve. Getting the opportunity to work with Gabe on such a high level as the Evolve champion and represent the company, then work with Paul, it’s pretty cool. I’m also excited to see what Eric Bischoff brings to the table. Obviously, he was involved in one of the biggest boom periods and angles in the history of our industry. He has that creative mind and understands the way a television network works. He is a huge asset to the company.”

On his feud with Cedric Alexander: “Working with the younger talent is one of my favorite things to do. I came back in a few interesting positions, but it has been pretty cool where i”m not quite thrown into the deep end, but I had the chance to slowly, slowly build and show everybody what I’m all about. With the newer guys, I honestly believe my style and size I can work with the younger flyers and technical guys. The industry has changed where I’m one of the biggest guys now who can work with anybody. So when you get somebody like a Cedric Alexander who has all the talent in the world, he is just waiting for the right matches, right moments to break out. If I get the opportunity to wrestle him on a big show like SummerSlam, it would be a big moment for him and for me too as a way to show I can go with anybody.”