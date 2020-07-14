wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Celebrates 100 Days as WWE Champion
July 14, 2020 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre has hit the triple digits mark of his WWE Championship reign. McIntyre posted to Twitter on Tuesday to thank fans after his reign, which began by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 night two, arrived at 100 days.
McIntyre posted:
“100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers”
McIntyre follows Braun Strowman, who marked his own 100 day reign as WWE Universal Champion yeszterday.
100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 🍻 pic.twitter.com/MzyJ6rfs31
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020
